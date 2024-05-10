Rep Okafor denies $140m bribery allegation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Deputy Chairman of House of Representatives’ Committee on Delegated Legislation, Mr Dominic Okafor says there is no truth in thd claim that he demanded for a bribe amounting to $140 from the Binance Executives.

Speaking at a press conference held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, he threatened to take legal action against those bandying his name on the issue.

The lawmaker spoke barely 24 hours after sponsoring a motion to investigate the mysterious escape of an executive of a crypto currency exchange Company, Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla, in a security breach which occurred while in a Guest House under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Okafor who expressed grave displeasure over series of calls received after the resolution passed by the House, Hon. Okafor said: “I am here this afternoon to talk about the…