Wike ally resigns from Fubara’s cabinet for FG appointment — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Another Commissioner in Rivers State, Chukwuemeka Woke, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has resigned his appointment.

Woke, who before his registration on Thursday was the Commissioner for Special Duties in the state.

The commissioner’s resignation was contained in a letter dated April 9, 2024, and addressed to the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo.

Woke, in his resignation letter, explained that his resignation as commissioner would enable him to assume a national appointment extended to him by President Bola Tinubu as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

“Consequently, the oath of office and allegiance was administered to me by your Excellency on the 20th of January 2024. However, I was not assigned any portfolio and no salary or allowance…