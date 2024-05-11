‘Breath of Life’ Wins Big at the 2024 AMVCA Awards — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Odunmorayo Oke
11 May 2024 |
9:41 pm
The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held in Lagos, Nigeria, was a night to remember as ‘Breath of Life’ emerged as the biggest winner.
READ ALSO: AMVCA 2024: The Full List Of Winners
The highly-anticipated event took place on Saturday evening. It saw the biggest names in African film and…
Source: Guardian Newspaper