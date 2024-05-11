Dazzling Looks From The 10th Edition Of AMVCA Awards — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

5 May

Bullion Records’ latest star, Fortune Kingsley Ukeme, known as GyC, stole the spotlight at the exclusive premiere of his new single, “Woman,” at Casper & Gambini’s Lounge, located in Ikeja City Mall, Lagos. The event, held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, drew a star-studded crowd, and extended into the early hours of Sunday, May 5,…