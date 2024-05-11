Emir of Tikau in Yobe dies at 70 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Emir of Tikau in Yobe, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn-Grema, is dead.

The emir’s younger brother, Alhaji Abubakar Talba, confirmed the death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

Talba, a prince of the Tikau Emirate Council, said that Ibn-Grema died in Potiskum at about 4 pm on Friday.

“ Yes, I can confirm to you that the Emir died after a brief illness. He was over 70 years at the time of his death,” he said.

The prince said the deceased, a first class chief, would be buried by 4 pm on Saturday according to Islamic rites.

NAN reports that Ibn-Grema, whose palace is located in Nangere Local Government Area, was the paramount ruler of the Karekare people.

He was installed as Emir on July 25, 2001, and has spent 23 years on the throne before his demise.