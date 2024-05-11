Governor Lawal settles N4.3bn gratuity arrears for retired workers dating back to 2011 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has made significant strides in addressing the backlog of gratuity payments to retired workers, disbursing over N4 billion to retirees with outstanding entitlements dating back to 2011.

In a statement released on Friday, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, outlined the progress made in clearing the backlog of gratuity for state and local government workers. The process began in February with the authentication and validation of retired workers’ records.

According to the statement, the Zamfara State government has paid a total of N4,337,087,492.06 in four batches to retirees. This initiative is part of Governor Lawal’s broader efforts to sanitize the civil service and fulfill the government’s obligations to retired workers.

“In February, Governor Dauda Lawal established a committee to validate retirees’ data and address the accumulated gratuity debt since 2011,” the…