Gvardiol double sinks Fulham as Man City go top of Premier League | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City swept to the top of the Premier League as Josko Gvardiol’s double inspired a vital 4-0 victory against Fulham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are two wins away from lifting an unprecedented fourth successive English title after a commanding display at Craven Cottage.

Gvardiol put City ahead early on before Phil Foden’s 25th goal in all competitions this season increased their lead.

By the time Gvardiol netted his second, City were strolling to three priceless points on a sunlit afternoon on the banks of the River Thames.

Julian Alvarez underlined City’s superiority with a late penalty after Fulham’s Issa Diop was sent off for fouling the Argentine.

Now two points clear of second placed Arsenal, City will look for a favour from their arch rivals Manchester United, who host the Gunners on Sunday.

If Arsenal fail to win at Old Trafford, City will be crowned champions if they beat Tottenham on Tuesday or…