Invite El-Rufai to account for Kaduna debts, Sani tells Assembly — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the defunct 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has urged the State lawmakers to invite Ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai to give an account of the finances under his government between 2015 and 2023.

According to him, interrogating the former aides of El-Rufai will lead to nothing if he is not invited to answer questions on the domestic and foreign debts allegedly mismanaged under his administration.

Sani in a statement on Facebook, said, “The adhoc committee set up to conduct a comprehensive fact-finding into financial dealings, the status of executed contracts, loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015-2023 has commenced its clarification session.”

He pointed out that “it would be recalled that the committee set up to probe the past regime of Elrufai has engaged in detailed discussions with several key present and past government officials, including former Commissioner…