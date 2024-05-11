IPBIM names Dairo among top 100 influential Global Voices 2023/24 | The Guardian Nigeria News

NOW An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has admitted the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) as a party in a suit by two suspended (Enigie) Dukes in Benin, against the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba Ewuare II.

NOW President of the Institute of Productivity and Business Innovation (IPBIM) Africa and the Chief Operating Officer of Productivate Plus LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, Remi Dairo, been listed among top 100 influential global voices 2023/24.