Jailbreaks: Reps panel chief decry infrastructural decay of correctional centers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Reformatory Institution, Mr Chinedu Ogah has decried the state of disrepair of correctional centres in the country.

Ogah called on the 36 states of the Federation to build modern correctional services in order to forestall incessant jailbreaks in the country.

He spoke when he led members of the committee to inspect the Suleja prison whose damage by a heavy rainfall led to the escape of scores of inmates recently.

Ogah argued that states are free to establish Correctional centres since they are now in the concurrent list of The 1999 Constitution, as amended,

Acknowledging that the little token used to feed inmates is not enough, he said it’s unfortunate that not much have been done to address the infrastructure decay in the correctional service established in 1914.

Ogah said that the budget of the correction service could not be enough to do what is needed, adding that…