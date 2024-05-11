Korra Obidi Launches GoFundMe To Battle Ex-husband In Court — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
2


By Kareem Azeez

11 May 2024   |  
12:17 pm

Nigerian-American singer and dancer, Korra Obidi, has launched a GoFundMe, to battle her ex-husband in court. Obidi created the GoFundMe seeking to get a good lawyer and overturn the right of her ex-husband on her contents involving their kids. The divorce and custody battle between Obidi and Dean has been on the public scene lately.…

Kora Obidi Korra Obidi Launches GoFundMe To Battle Ex-husband In Court — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian-American singer and dancer, Korra Obidi, has launched a GoFundMe, to battle her ex-husband in court.

Obidi created the GoFundMe seeking to get a good lawyer and overturn the right of her ex-husband on her contents involving their kids.

The divorce and custody battle between Obidi and Dean has been on the public scene lately. Recent developments…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR