Korra Obidi Launches GoFundMe To Battle Ex-husband In Court — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 11 May 2024 |

Nigerian-American singer and dancer, Korra Obidi, has launched a GoFundMe, to battle her ex-husband in court.

Obidi created the GoFundMe seeking to get a good lawyer and overturn the right of her ex-husband on her contents involving their kids.

The divorce and custody battle between Obidi and Dean has been on the public scene lately. Recent developments…