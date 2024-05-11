Rivers Assembly lawmakers report Fubara to IGP, DSS — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The lawmakers at the Rivers State House of Assembly said that they have reported Governor Sim Fubara to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Fubara had made a declaration that the Rivers State House of Assembly does not exist, leading to the lawmakers planning to impeach him from his position as governor.

Following the visit of Fubara to the House of Assembly on Thursday, the lawmakers met to address the issues with the governor.

They also accused Fubara of invading their territory without the knowledge of the speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

“Our quarters where we meet was invaded by the governor of Rivers State. We thought they broke into this place uninvited and without informing the speaker,” Majority leader of the Rivers House of Assembly, Major Jack said.

“They made a statement that they were coming to inspect and demolish our quarters that was built two years…