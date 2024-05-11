Rotary Club holds free medical outreach in Lagos community | The Guardian Nigeria News

The remote community of Ogombo, Lagos came alive recently, when the Rotary Club of Lekki Phase 1 brought to their doorsteps free healthcare programme.The medical outreach held at the Ogombo Healthcare Centre, and tagged ‘Rotary Family Health Days (RFHD)’ was in partnership with Chike Okoli Foundation, Rotary Family Health Days, and rfha.

The programme featured free medical services such as health screening, eye screening and medication, distribution of reading glasses, polio immunization and glucose level screening. Children were not left out as they were given deworming medication while young girls went home with sanitary pads.

Rotary Club President, Rotarian Mike Jaga said that the programme is an annual event to give back to the community. In his words, “When the people are healthy, the nation is healthy. In Rotary Club, people’s healthcare is one of our cardinal areas of focus. It is our topmost priority. We are…