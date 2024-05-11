Runway incident; Dana Air disengages workers pending audit | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dana Air on Saturday announced disengagement of some of its workers amid ongoing operational audit of the airline.

This is contained in a statement issued in Lagos by Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Head of Corporate Communications of the airline.

According to Ezenwa, Dana Air has made a decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending conclusion of the audit.

“The audit, currently underway, is a collaborative effort between Dana Air and the authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary standards and regulations.

“Dana Air reaffirms its commitment to full cooperation with the authorities to facilitate a smooth and expedited resolution of the audit process.

“In the light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

“This decision has been made to ensure efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of…