Spurs boss Postecoglou won’t give up on Champions League ambition | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ange Postecoglou has insisted he is still aiming for a top-four finish that will secure Champions League football but accepts Tottenham have work to do before they can compete effectively with Europe’s elite.

Tottenham are at home to Burnley on Saturday, with Postecoglou’s team bidding to end a run of four straight defeats that have taken the shine off a promising first season under their Australian manager.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa but have a game in hand over Unai Emery’s men.

Villa have also struggled in recent games but the 1982 European Cup winners could assure themselves of Champions League football in the coming days.

Postecoglou, asked if he had given up on a top-four finish, told a pre-match press conference on Friday: “That’s a harsh term, ‘give up’.

“What does that mean, I come in here at 12 o’clock (1100 GMT), have a latte, go home and just let the…