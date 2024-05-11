Tiwa Savage samples new single, lost time, off water & garri soundtrack | The Guardian Nigeria News

Afrobeats diva and self-acclaimed Africa original bad girl, Tiwa Savage, has sampled a song titled, Lost Time. The song, which was released on Monday, May 6, is the first single taken from Water & Garri – The Soundtrack album.

Produced by Khari ‘Needlz’ Cain (who produces for Bruno Mars, Drake, Cardi B) and Poo Bear (who produces for Justin Bieber, TY Dolla, Usher), Lost Time is a captivating, stripped-back guitar-led mid-tempo record that sees Tiwa Savage reminiscing of a past love and the need to re-live happier times.

The album was curated by Tiwa herself and includes 10 original songs from her alongside featured artistes from the world of Afropop, R&B, and Hip-Hop.Music heavyweights like Grammy-nominated Olamide and Ayra Starr, Asa, Camerounian multi-instrumentalist and singer Richard Bona, gospel artiste Zacardi Cortez as well as newer talent Black Sherif, Young Jonn, Mystro Sugar and The Cavemen all feature on the…