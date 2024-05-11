Wike apologises, promises to correct mistakes — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Chief Nysom Wike has pleaded to his supporters to forgive him over his choice of governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, saying in the appropriate time, the mistake would be corrected.

Wike, who is the Immediate past governor of Rivers State spoke yesterday, at St Martins Church Field Ogu town in Ogu/Bolo LGA, during the Grand Civic reception held in honour of Senator George Thompson Sekibo, who was celebrating 20 years of meritorious service at the National Assembly and 36 years of his life in Public Service.

While making reference to the political imbroglio in the state, Wike assued that despite the political maneuvering and clandestine movement to procure court injunctions, that the law will take its full course, while urging Assembly loyal to him not to be frightened.

Also, the Minister reacted to the assertion by the Governor Siminalayi Fubara insinuating…