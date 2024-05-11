YouTube Trains 300 Filmmakers, Boosts Nollywood | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Daniel Anazia 11 May 2024 |

With a focus on deepening the content of Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, video-sharing platform, YouTube has trained filmmakers in Nigeria. The training also focuses on training the filmmakers on the business of YouTube, monetisation, optimisation, how the algorithm works, and how they can use Artificial Intelligence…