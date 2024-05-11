Zamfara APC chairman sacked by ward — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has sacked the state chairman, Tukur Danfulani.

Danfulani was removed by the ward executive committee of Galadima ward in Gusau Local Government Area.

The ward executives, led by deputy chairman Garba Bello and 15 others, allege that Danfulani’s lacks good leadership and discrimination against party members who break APClaws.

They also accused him of diverting party activities to benefit select people who were not the leaders of the APC in Zamfara State.

Galadima ward’s Assistant Youth Leader, Abuhuraira Ilyasu, announced the decision to journalists in Gusau on Saturday, stating that 16 out of 27 ward executive members signed Danfulani’s dismissal document.

“On behalf of the leaders of APC Galadima ward in Gusau local government, we are here today 11th May 2024 to impeach the leadership of APC Chairman in Zamfara State, Honourable Tukur Danfulani, due to the…