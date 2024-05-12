14 abducted Kogi varsity students rescued | The Guardian Nigeria News

Fourteen students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi, abducted by bandits on Thursday night, have been rescued

Mr Bethrand Onuoha, the Commissioner of Police in the North-Central State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lokoja.

The CUSTECH students had been abducted by the bandits that invaded the institution while they were reading for their first semester examination slated to commence May 13.

“A combined team of security operatives, including local hunters, who ran after the bandits, successfully rescued 14 of the kidnapped students.

“One of the rescued students told us that 24 students were captured.

“The security operatives will not relent. We are determined to get the remaining students back alive and unhurt,” Onuoha said.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information, who also confirmed the rescue, said that the 14 students were getting…