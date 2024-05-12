3 die, 21 injured in Ogun multiple road crashes | The Guardian Nigeria News

2 hours ago
Three people have died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple road crashes in Ogun.
6 hours ago
Fourteen students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi, abducted by bandits on Thursday night, have been rescued
6 hours ago
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit in Abuja has launched a nationwide hunt for Dorcas Adeyinka, a blogger based in the United Kingdom, over alleged murder, abduction, cyber-stalking, extortion, injurious falsehood, and threats to life. Adeyinka is also being wanted for offences bordering on abduction and injurious…
Source: Guardian Newspaper