3 die, 21 injured in Ogun multiple road crashes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Three people have died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple road crashes in Ogun.

Fourteen students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi, abducted by bandits on Thursday night, have been rescued

6 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit in Abuja has launched a nationwide hunt for Dorcas Adeyinka, a blogger based in the United Kingdom, over alleged murder, abduction, cyber-stalking, extortion, injurious falsehood, and threats to life. Adeyinka is also being wanted for offences bordering on abduction and injurious…