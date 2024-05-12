Arsenal grind out Man Utd win to go top of the Premier League | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal kept their Premier League title dreams alive by ending an Old Trafford hoodoo to grind out a 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday to move back top of the table.

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal on 20 minutes as Arsenal won for just the second time in 17 games away at United to go a point clear at the summit.

Manchester City still have the destiny of the title in their own hands as the defending champions have two matches left to Arsenal’s one.

However, the Gunners kept the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their tricky trip to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Defeat further dented United’s chances of competing in Europe next season.

Erik ten Hag’s men showed more spirit than in a dismal 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday, but have now won just one of their last eight Premier League games.

United remain eighth in the table, three points adrift of both Newcastle, who they face on Wednesday, and…