Cybersecurity levy for financial institutions, telcos, not individuals — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Senator Shehu Umar Buba, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, said the cybersecurity levy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was not targeted at individuals or ordinary bank customers.

Buba, who sponsored the amendment bill, told Economic Confidential that the levy is aimed at financial institutions and telecommunication companies as they are vulnerable to financial crimes and cyber fraud.

The lawmaker noted that the relevant section of the Cybercrime Act is very clear about the businesses that are required to pay the tax.

“The Act is explicit about who is responsible for the payment, not citizens. The relevant Section of the Cybercrime Act 2015 listed the businesses required to pay the levy: Telecommunications Companies, Internet Service Providers, Banks, Insurance Companies, Nigerian Stock Exchange, and other Financial Institutions.

“The organisations in the sectors have been…