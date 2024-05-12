Good news for Finidi as Troost-Ekong returns from injury setback — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 day ago Football fans across the world are looking forward to the Europa League final on May 22 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where two Super Eagles players, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface are expected to face each other.

1 day ago After missing the World Relays in Bahamas last week, World record holder over 100meters hurdles, Tobi Amusan, will aim to bounce back to winning ways today, as she races against some of world best at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational.