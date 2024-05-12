Iya Rainbow, RMD Bag Merit Awards At 10th AMVCA — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
3


By Eniola Daniel

12 May 2024   |  
1:44 pm

It was an unforgettable night for the casts and crews of Breath of Life after the celebrated film claimed five honours at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ended following an exciting and star-studded three-day celebration. READ ALSO: No win for…

IMG 4651 Iya Rainbow, RMD Bag Merit Awards At 10th AMVCA — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

AMVCA Awards

It was an unforgettable night for the casts and crews of Breath of Life after the celebrated film claimed five honours at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ended following an exciting and star-studded three-day…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR