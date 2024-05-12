Jagun Jagun Wins Best Indigenous Language Film West Africa — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 11 May 2024 |

Produced by Femi Adebayo, Jagun Jagun wins best indigenous film West Africa at The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 10th edition.

The film won ahead of CJ Obasi’s Mami-Wata, and Ghanian film, Nana Aloro to claim the best indigenous language film, West African.

