NDLEA seizes 3.5m opioid pills, 344,000 codeine bottles in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has intercepted three trailer loads of opioids, comprising 3,450,000 pills and 344,000 bottles of codeine syrup, at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that three suspects were also arrested in connection with the seizure.

Babafemi said the multi-billion naira consignments were loaded into two 40-foot container trucks and another 20-foot truck at the AML bonded terminal, Abule-Osun, near the International Trade Fair complex before heading to a large warehouse at Abule-Ado, where NDLEA officers eventually arrested the suspects and recovered the opioid consignments on Thursday.

Those arrested include the warehouse agent, Cosmas Obiajulu, 51; Ridwan Balogun, 25, and Banjo Tayo, 30, both drivers of two of the trucks, while the third driver jumped off to escape…