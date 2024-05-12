Nigerians express solidarity for wounded soldiers as Harry plays — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tears dropped from the eyes of many spectators who stood to watch Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and the Chief of Defence Staff, General

Christopher Musa played volleyball with wounded soldiers, majority of whom are amputees, at the sports complex of the Armed Forces Officers Mess in Asokoro.

Some of the persons who were around to cheer the crowd could not hold back their tears as some of the amputated combatants were once lions in

the battle field in North East where they battled terrorists for almost 14 years now.

During the volleyball match, the CDS team won the prince team.

According to one of the spectators, Tolulope Ayinde, the visit has opened her eyes to the sufferings and plight of an average soldier.

She noted that most people don’t really get to know what a soldier is passing through until they witnessed events such as this.

“I am here to support Harry and Meghan on their visit to Nigeria.

Harry created an Invictus game…