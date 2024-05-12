NNPC, NOSL hit first oil in OML 13 — Energy — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd), NNPC Ltd’s flagship upstream subsidiary, and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd (NOSL), a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Ltd (SEEPCO), announce the successful commencement of oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

The production, which commenced on May 6, with 6,000 barrels of oil is expected to be ramped up to 40,000 barrels per day by May 27.

The first oil flow from OML 13 is a historic milestone in the partnership between NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL, highlighting their dedication to driving growth and development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which remains a vital component of the nation’s economy.

The achievement does not only signify the culmination of rigorous planning and execution by the teams involved, but also represents a new era of economic empowerment and development opportunities for the host…