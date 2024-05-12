PDP accuses APC of forcing itself into government in Rivers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of forcing itself into government in Rivers state.

PDP made this allegation against APC on Saturday in a statement by spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.

APC on Friday said the quest of Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara to disobey Nigeria’s constitution and govern in denial of the existence of the state legislature is an impeachable offense.

APC also accused the PDP of tendering a hogwash argument that by Section 109 of the Constitution, the 27 House of Assembly members who defected from PDP to APC have forfeited their seats, and echoed the governor’s declaration that the Rivers State House of Assembly is non-existent.

In reaction, PDP “lampooned APC over its witless press statement wherein it laboured without success to subvert the Constitution on the vacation of seats by former…