Police arrest man for exploiting daughter in Edo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested a man caught in a viral video exploiting his young daughter in Edo state.

Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced this in a statement on Sunday after the video of the young girl went viral on social media.

“The Nigeria Police Force acknowledges the public outcry in response to disturbing images and videos involving a four-year-old child with the Instagram handle @officialsarah_ig, circulating on social media,” Adejobi said.

“The content portrays the young child in inappropriate poses, akin to adult contents.

“The Force expresses profound shock and grave concern over the apparent exploitation of this vulnerable child and unequivocally condemns such actions in the strongest terms possible.

“Prima facie investigations indicate the involvement of the child’s father, who has been apprehended by the Police at the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters, Edo State Police…