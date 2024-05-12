Prince Harry, wife visit Sanwo-Olu to promote Invictus Games — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Jubril Gawat, Prince Harry’s visit to the governor at Lagos House in Marina was mainly to promote the Invictus Games, founded by the Duke in 2014.

“The Invictus Games is aimed at helping currently serving members of the Military as well as veterans in overcoming their physical or mental health illness or injury,” Gawat wrote on X.

“This will eventually helps them develop a sense of belonging and increased self-esteem.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed for their three-day trip to Nigeria on Friday, starting the day holding hands as they visited a school.

The couple, who both wore necklaces of large beads, were welcomed by waiting lines of school children at the Lights Academy in Abuja…