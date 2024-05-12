Reps evaluate ongoing, completed projects at teaching hospital Lokoja | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives Committee on Health has visited the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja (FTHL), to evaluate ongoing and completed projects.

Speaking after inspecting some of the projects at the hospital on Saturday, the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Rep. Amos Magaji, who led the team, said the visit was part of their constitutional mandate to perform oversight functions.

Magaji noted that the lawmakers were at the hospital not only to evaluate projects but also to interface with the management on their challenges.

He stressed that the objective was to ensure that high-quality work was carried out, with the ultimate goal of enhancing healthcare service delivery for the populace.

“I am here with my colleagues on over-sighting Federal Government health institutions.

“We are here to also see if the allocated and generated funds are utilised appropriately.

“We will also interact with the staff and…