Why Funke Akindele Is Trending Despite Losing The AMVCA — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 12 May 2024 |

6:32 am Despite losing in all categories of the African Magic Viewers Choice award, Funke Akindele is trending, Why? Shattering Nollywood records, and setting a new one, Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah lost all major nominations at the AMVCA categories. The most notable one, it lost the “Best Movie Category” to Breath Of Life, by Wale…

Despite losing in all categories of the African Magic Viewers Choice award, Funke Akindele is trending, Why?

Shattering Nollywood records, and setting a new one, Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah lost all major nominations at the AMVCA categories.

The most notable one, it lost the “Best Movie Category” to Breath Of Life, by Wale Ojo.

Funke…