World Nurses Day: Expert commends dedication amidst difficulties | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nurses in Nigeria have been commended for dedication to duty in providing quality care, inspite of the complex environment they work

Mrs Olajumoke Akinola, Head Nursing (Hospital Services) Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), said this on Sunday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on the occasion of the International Nurses Day.

She said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care” was apt and appropriate, as it highlighted the economic and societal benefits from investing in the nursing sector in Nigeria, saying their contributions could not be over estimated.

She said nothing could be too much in appreciating their roles in safeguarding the health of people, calling on all levels of government to invest more in their welfare and working environment.

NAN reports that ​International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year .

Besides, the day also marks…