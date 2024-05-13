Akpabio harps on reduction of cost of governace — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has called for transparency, accountability, and the elimination of unnecessary expenditures to cut down cost of governance in the country.

Akpabio made the call on Monday at a one-day dialogue on the cost of governance in Nigeria organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

Represented by Sen. Agom Jarigbe (PDP-Rivers) Akpabio highlighted the possible factors contributing to the high cost of governance in the country.

According to him, the size of our bureaucracy, the escalating public service wage bills, the overhead costs of appointive public officials, the salaries and allowances of elected officials are major factors.

He said that the running of government institutions among other substantial components contributed to weighing down the economy and hindering development efforts.

“Let us hold ourselves accountable and take…