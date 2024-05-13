China accused of targeting overseas citizens for political activism — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

China is targeting citizens studying abroad for their political activism, rights group Amnesty International said on Monday, with some students reporting harassment of family members back home.

China does not tolerate political dissent and has used sophisticated tech tools and intimidation to crack down on domestic protesters and activists.

And Beijing’s curbs on political activism are increasingly expanding abroad in the form of “transnational repression”, Amnesty International said in a report, citing interviews with dozens of students in eight European and North American countries.

Overseas students reported that family members in China received threats after they attended events abroad, including commemorations of the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to the group.

“Threats made to family members in mainland China included to revoke their passports, get them fired from their jobs, prevent them from…