Energy prices soar by 70%, cost manufacturers N290b in Q1 | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Supply drops to 8.5 hours daily despite upgrade to Band ‘A’

• We’re priced out of the market with electricity hike, MAN cries out

• Output dips as costs of production, distribution skyrocket

The burden of local manufacturing may have increased in recent times as the operators spent N290 billion on self-generated energy in a space of three months – first quarter – exclusive data sourced from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have shown.

This comes as energy costs of individual companies have soared beyond the reach of many, now standing at between 65-70 per cent of the total production costs.

The huge expense stems mostly from alternative energy sourcing even as the operators said other input costs have also risen astronomically. They added that if nothing is done urgently, the real sector will most likely suffer more casualties before the end of the year, throwing thousands into…