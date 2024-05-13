FG to refund Ebonyi for construction of Chuba Okadigbo airport — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Following the takeover of Chuba Okadigbo International Airport built by the Ebonyi State government, the Federal Ministry of Aviation said it would refund the state government for the cost of construction.

The Ministerial team of the federal government was at the airport to evaluate the worth of the Chuba Okadigbo’s airport for possible refund

The ministerial team leader, Mr. Sunday Ibe, representing the Federal Ministry of Aviation said: “Chuba Okadigbo’s airport is one of the best in the country.”

He noted that the team came here to evaluate the worth of this airport and know the value of whatever has been put in place noting that we have experts; Quantity surveyors, estate surveyors, Accountancy, NIMET, NAMA, FAN, and so on.

His words “And we are going to be fair and just in our evaluation because the fact speaks for itself. The job done here is standard and of high quality.

“We assure the state, that it’s not…