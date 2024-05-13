FHA acquires land in 23 states as FMBN promises affordable mortgage | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) said it has concluded arrangements to kick-start a housing market revolution as it received approval from 23 state governments to embark on the construction of houses in the country.

The Managing Director, Oyetunde Ojo, revealed this when he led a new management team to the Chief Executive Officer, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Shehu Osidi office in Abuja.

Ojo said: “Now, we have land and Nigerians will witness a housing revolution as most states have given 50 to 100 hectares of land free of charge, which is meant for off-takers under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He maintained that over the years, the agency has had a good relationship with the FMBN for affordable housing delivery for all categories of off-takers. We are looking for a better Nigeria and it is only government that can provide social housing.

“Though we have been denied monetary allocation for the past 22 years,…