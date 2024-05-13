History-making 1983 Flying Eagles award scholarship to iconic late captain’s son | The Guardian Nigeria News

Members of the Flying Eagles set of 1983 are honouring the enduring legacy of their late captain, Ali Jeje, by bestowing a full scholarship upon his son, Abdul Rahman Jeje. This poignant gesture reflects the profound impact Jeje had on Nigerian football history, particularly as the cornerstone of the Flying Eagles’ journey to the FIFA U-20 World Cup (then known as the FIFA World Youth Championships) in Mexico in 1983.

Jeje, who also led the Flying Eagles to win the Africa Youth Championship – which was at the time known as the Tesema Cup – after beating Ivory Coast over two legs 4-3 on aggregate in the same year, died on 12 December 2007 following an unknown illness at the age of 43. He played his club football in Nigeria for Mighty Jets and Abiola Babes.

Vice captain Paul Okoku, in a signed statement to The Guardian on Sunday, emphasised the significance of 1983 as the year Nigeria’s flag was raised on the global…