ICF celebrates 2024 International Coaching Week | The Guardian Nigeria News

NIGERIAN chapter of International Coaching Federation (ICF) has begun the celebration of 2024 edition of its yearly International Coaching Week (ICW).

It commenced yesterday and will last till May 15, with the theme: “Innovate, Elevate, Celebrate.”

Folashade Adefisayo, Ajibola Ponnle, Maryam Aliko Mohammed will lead the conversation on the theme.

Yearly, ICF celebrates ICW in 143 nations worldwide. The event aims at educating the public about the benefits of working with a professional coach. It also reviews the progress made through the coaching process.

This year’s coaching week, according to a statement by the organisation, offers a variety of ICW events, including a virtual webinar with ICF-accredited Master Certified Coach (MCC), Abiola Orojo; and courtesy visits on business and government organisations.

President of the Nigerian chapter, Akanimo Ekong, explained the significance of the week, saying: “This global…