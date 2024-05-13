Increase in electricity tariffs a day-light robbery — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Kogi State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) Comrade Gabriel Amari said the increase in electricity tariffs by the Federal Government is a day light robbery on Nigerians.

Comrade Amari stated this on Monday when organized labour picket the office of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC) in Lokoja.

The NLC Chairman appealed to government to reverse the electricity tariffs, stressing that, the present administration has continued to cause untold hardship on innocent Nigerians.

“Increase in electricity tariffs is a broad day robbery which will not be accepted. They promised us change, but we failed to asked questions on what kind of change they are bringing on board,” Amari said.

” The government should know that people are suffering with their obnoxious policies. Nigerians are paying for electricity that they are not using. It is under this administration that we are witnessing discrimination in the…