Jos DisCo to restore power supply to Bauchi, Gombe soon — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), says it will soon restore power supply to Bauchi and Gombe States following progress recorded in the repair work of four vandalised transmission towers.

JED’s Managing Director, Abdu Bello-Mohammed said this during an inspection visit to the ongoing reconstruction of vandalised 330kV power line towers.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Friday Adakole-Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications, on Sunday in Bauchi.

Bello-Mohammed was represented by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Alhaji Mamanlafia Umar.

He said the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are working assiduously towards fixing the problems.

JED officials inspect repair work of 330KV Jos – Gombe power transmission line

The managing director said that normal power supply would soon be restored to Bauchi and Gombe States.

“I want to sincerely thank you on behalf of the MD/CEO of Jos…