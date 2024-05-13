Labour officials storm at IBEDC Osogbo office over electricity tariff — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Members of the Organised Labour in Osun on Monday blocked the main entrance of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Business Hub, Osogbo, protesting over the recent hike in electricity tariff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the action was a result of the joint directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to picket offices of power distribution companies (DisCos) in their respective state capital.

The action was to protest the recent increase in electricity tariffs approved by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The union leaders locked the entrance gates of IBEDC Business Hub and other sub-offices in Osogbo, with an instruction to security personnel not to allow anyone to gain access into the offices.

Speaking to NAN during the protest, Abimbola Fasasi, TUC State Chairman, said that the protest was to make a statement and let the Federal…