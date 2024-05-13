Lagos covers medical expenses for Ajeromi gas blast survivors — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Government said it has taken full responsibility for the medical expenses of the victims affected by the recent tragic gas explosion in the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government area.

During a visit to victims at the Burns and Trauma Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, extended heartfelt sympathy to the victims’ families and assured them of top-tier healthcare services at no cost.

Abayomi in a statement revealed that out of the 33 casualties, 11 fatalities occurred due to extensive third-degree burns, which severely impacted victims’ vital organs.

“We are deeply invested in the welfare and recovery of the victims. The government is fully covering the treatment costs for these patients,” he stated emphatically.

He further emphasised the government’s commitment to preventing future occurrences of such tragedies and ensuring the continuous provision of quality…