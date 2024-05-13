Military uncovers over 50 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa forest | The Guardian Nigeria News

The military Joint Task Force in Niger Delta “Operation Delta Safe (OPDS)” has uncovered 50 illegal refining sites at the Biseni forest in Yenagoa Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

Commander of OPDS, Rear Admiral John Okeke who led the operation, dislcosed to journalists that illegal refining of stolen crude oil was carried out at the sites everyday before it was busted by the military.

Okeke stated that a large dugout open pit discovered in ones of the illegal refining sites can accommodate more than 10 trucks of Alternative Gas Oil (AGO), holding crude oil from where they distribute to their cooking site.

“On May 9, 2024, we were at Ukwa West LGA, in Abua State bordering Rivers State, a contiguous forest bear a shared along Imo River,” he said.

“Today like I said we are not going to relent and is work in progress. We will not get tired, we will continue, we are in Biseni in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa.

“We…