NFF unveils Finidi George as Super Eagles coach today   | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will today in Abuja formally unveil Finidi George as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

George, a member of Nigeria’s Tunisia ‘94 AFCON winning squad, was announced as coach of the Super Eagles two weeks ago by the NFF following the departure of Portuguese, Jose Peseiro, who led the team to the second position at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire in February.

Today’s unveiling ceremony will be attended by Sports Development Minister, John Enoh, alongside Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Tinuke Watti, president of NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, and the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

George, who ditched an opportunity to coach a second-tier team in Spain to return to Nigeria and lead two-time CAF Champions League winners, Enyimba FC, won the tough-as-nails Nigeria elite division title with the People’s…