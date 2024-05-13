Prince Harry, Meghan finish Nigeria tour in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wrapped up their three-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday, arriving in the country’s economic capital Lagos during a trip to promote his Invictus Games for wounded military veterans.

The Duke of Sussex arrived with his wife on Friday in Nigeria’s capital Abuja where they visited a school event on mental health, in a trip that also saw the prince meet wounded Nigerian soldiers in the country’s northwest.

On day three of the visit, Prince Harry and Meghan took part in a basketball event with the Giants of Africa Foundation in Lagos, an organisation that helps youth through engagement in the sport.

The prince practised dribbling basketballs with children at the exhibition event for the foundation, which is run by former NBA player Masai Ujiri.

“The power of sports can change lives, it brings people together and creates community and there are no barriers which is the most important thing,” the…