Roche upskills Nigerian nurses with latest diabetes management techniques — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

To commemorate of the International Nurses Day, Roche Diabetes Care (RDC) has launched the “ Nurses on Diabetes” (NOD) online course to upskill nurses with latest diabetes management techniques.

The programme was in commemoration of the International Nurses Day, marked May 12, yearly, to remind the world of the value nurses bring to the healthcare system and to recognise their greater social and economic impact.

Despite nursing’s vital role in healthcare service delivery, it often does not get its due credit and acknowledgment.

The official theme for International Nurses’ Day in 2024, “Our Nurses. Our Future,” specifically highlights the economic power of care, and for diabetes solutions companies like Roche Diabetes Care (RDC), the contribution nurses make to patients is undeniable, particularly in Africa – a continent characterised by socioeconomic inequalities in access to care for patients.

In this context, RDC…